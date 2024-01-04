DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.85. 753,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

