DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 93,580 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 93,580 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,972. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.