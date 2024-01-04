DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.01. DocGo shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 57,130 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

DocGo Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $511.19 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

