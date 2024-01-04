Denver Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,256 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,089 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

MDYG opened at $73.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.