Denver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,129 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 25,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

RYU stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

