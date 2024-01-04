Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $792,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.