Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.69 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.