Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,611 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $528,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OMFL opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.