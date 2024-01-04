Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 9.9 %
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.54.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Featured Articles
