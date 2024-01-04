Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 9.9 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

