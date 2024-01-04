Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $650.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $606.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

