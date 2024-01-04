Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $648.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $606.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $449.62 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

