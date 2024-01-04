Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,936,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 101,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 112,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

