Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

