Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.02. The company had a trading volume of 146,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
