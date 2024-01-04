Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.02. The company had a trading volume of 146,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.