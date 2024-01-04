Channel Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLD traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.53. 3,331,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,168. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.