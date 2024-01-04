CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBL International Stock Up 0.7 %

CBL International stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. CBL International has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

