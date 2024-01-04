cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 713,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,112,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.32.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($9.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 105.32% and a negative net margin of 96.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the second quarter valued at $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in cbdMD by 68.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

