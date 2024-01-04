Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $68,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.10. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

