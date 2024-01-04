CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

