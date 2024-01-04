Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,080,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 26,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. Carrier Global has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

