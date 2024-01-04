Canada Goose Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 2,295 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose Trading Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canada Goose by 44.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 295,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

