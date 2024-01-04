Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $310,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 454,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

