Brown Advisory Inc. Has $331.77 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,044 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Zoetis worth $331,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $194.11. 168,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.52 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

