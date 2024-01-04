Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,009 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.05% of ServiceNow worth $1,196,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $675.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,583. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.