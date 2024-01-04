Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

