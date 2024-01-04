Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 636 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in KLA by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $552.59 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.