Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 636 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in KLA by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $552.59 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
