Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

