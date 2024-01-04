Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $262,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $591.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $566.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

