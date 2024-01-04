Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Generac worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Generac by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 10.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.