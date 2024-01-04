Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

ADP stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day moving average is $236.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

