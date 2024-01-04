Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $784.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $730.88 and its 200 day moving average is $700.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

