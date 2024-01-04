Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 115,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

