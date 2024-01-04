Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 1,081 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

T stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.