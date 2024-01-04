BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 452,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,073. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

