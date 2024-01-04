Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $143.22 million and $38.27 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,454,177 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

