Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 462,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,676 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 82,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,117,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 215,665 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.