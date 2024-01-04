BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,795,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $791.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $730.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

