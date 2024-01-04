BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $642.97. 384,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,927. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $449.62 and a one year high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $285.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.21.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

