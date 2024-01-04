BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 128,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

