BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
