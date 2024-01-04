BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

