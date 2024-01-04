BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $455,111.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,916,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,726,993.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,780,920 shares of company stock worth $73,694,076 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $312,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.