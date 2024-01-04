BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 193,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 184,674 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

