BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCAT opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,991,967.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,062,748 shares of company stock worth $30,239,972 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.