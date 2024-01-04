BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BCAT opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
