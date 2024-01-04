Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.21. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 81.62% and a negative net margin of 676.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 382.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

