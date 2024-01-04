Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 3.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $40,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,490,000 after buying an additional 113,425 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.