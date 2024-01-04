Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $807.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $807,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

