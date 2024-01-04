Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of FedEx worth $678,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $178.34 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

