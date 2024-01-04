Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

