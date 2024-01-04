Bangor Savings Bank Sells 300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco increased its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08. General Electric has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $129.20.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

