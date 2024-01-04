Bangor Savings Bank Has $322,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.74. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.